Mumbai: Footie First, PIFA Sports score comfortable wins in WIFA Women's League

Mumbai outfits Footie First and PIFA Sports score identical 2-0 wins in their respective matches of the WIFA Women’s Football League played at the Cooperage Football ground. This is the qualifying tournament for the AIFF Indian Women’s Football League 2021-2022.

Footie first scored twice in the first half through Mamta Kumari and Nishka Parkash to charge past Pacangan FC, Satara, while PIFA Sports struck form in the second half and strikers Karen Pais and Wandashisha Marwein netted a goal each to secure a win against a determined Krida Prabodhini, Pune.

In the third match of the day, Kenkre FC, Mumbai rallied from a 0-2 deficit to get the better of Snigmay FC, Pune by a 5-2 margin. Striker Aishwarya Jagtap scored two goals in the 14th minute and 30th minute to give Snigmay a 2-0 lead. But four minutes later, Kenkre were lucky to cut Snigmay’s lead through an own goal scored by Shravani Waghmare in the 34th minute. Later Kavya Jaiswal scored two quick goals in the 38th minute and 56th minute to give Kenkre the lead 3-2. Harshika Jain 68th minute and Nikita Jude 83rd minute scored the final two goals to seal Kenkre’s victory.

Footie First started in attacking fashion and earned an early penalty which was converted by Mamta in the eighth minute and nine minutes later Nishka Parkash netted the second goal to increase the lead which they managed to hold on to emerge victors.

Strong contenders for the title, PIFA faced quite a challenge from the Krida Prabodhini girls and the two teams went into the break with the scoreboard blank. However, immediately on resumption, PIFA opened the scoring with former Junior India striker Karen Pais finding the back of the Prabodhini net in the 49th minute. Three minutes later, Wandahisha did well to score the second goal to widen the lead and secure PIFA unbeaten run in the competition.

Results Footie First 2 (Mamta Kumari 8, Nishka Parkash 17) beat Pacangan FC 0; Kenkre FC 5 (Shravani Waghmare 34-OG, Kavya Jaiswal 38, 56, Harshika Jain 68, Nikita Jude 83) bt Snigmay FC 2 (Aishwarya Jagtap 14, 30); PIFA Sports 2 (Karen Pais 49, Wandashisha Marwein 51) beat Krida Prabodhini 0

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 01:25 PM IST