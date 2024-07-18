 Mumbai Football League 2024: Rudra FC Defeat Miners SC 5-1
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai Football League 2024: Rudra FC Defeat Miners SC 5-1

Mumbai Football League 2024: Rudra FC Defeat Miners SC 5-1

Strikers Yug Kathin, Vikas Sharma, Sagar Singh, Siddharth Kamble, and Rohit Kanojia showed excellent teamwork and scored one goal each to complete Rudra’s victory and qualify for the play-offs.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai, July 18: Rudra FC produced a superb combined performance and scored a comfortable 5-1 win against Miners SC in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Strikers Yug Kathin, Vikas Sharma, Sagar Singh, Siddharth Kamble, and Rohit Kanojia showed excellent teamwork and scored one goal each to complete Rudra’s victory and qualify for the play-offs. Miners scored a late consolation goal through Siddhesh Shinde’s efforts.

In a Second Division match, Jolly Boys FC got the better of PIFA Under-19 by a clear 3-1 scoreline. Shafhan Solkar struck a brace of goals and Lawrence Dias netted one to seal the win for Jolly Boys. PIFA Under-19 scored a lone goal through Vinay Singh.

Results – First Div: Rudra FC 5 (Yug Kathin, Vikas Sharma, Sagar Singh, Siddharth Kamble, Rohit Kanojia) beat Miners SC 1 (Siddhesh Shinde).

Second Div: Jolly Boys FC 3 (Shafhan Solkar 2, Lawrence Dias) beat PIFA Under-19 1( Vinay Singh).

SC Chincholi 2 (Karan Debnath, OG-Jeshan Lochoor) beat Judean United FC 0.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Paris 2024 Olympics: From Dhinidhi Desinghu To Rohan Bopanna, Meet India's Youngest & Oldest...

Paris 2024 Olympics: From Dhinidhi Desinghu To Rohan Bopanna, Meet India's Youngest & Oldest...

ENG vs WI: Ben Duckett Helps England Break 30-Year-Old World Record And Register Fastest Team 50 In...

ENG vs WI: Ben Duckett Helps England Break 30-Year-Old World Record And Register Fastest Team 50 In...

Meet 19-Year-Old Kavin Quintal: The 1st Indian Rider To Join World Superbike Championships

Meet 19-Year-Old Kavin Quintal: The 1st Indian Rider To Join World Superbike Championships

MCA Elections 2024: Countdown Begins As Sanjay Naik’s Contributions Highlight Presidential Race...

MCA Elections 2024: Countdown Begins As Sanjay Naik’s Contributions Highlight Presidential Race...

England Cricket Legend Geoffrey Boycott Undergoes Successful Surgery To Remove Throat Tumour

England Cricket Legend Geoffrey Boycott Undergoes Successful Surgery To Remove Throat Tumour