Mumbai Football League 2024: Rudra FC Defeat Miners SC 5-1

Mumbai, July 18: Rudra FC produced a superb combined performance and scored a comfortable 5-1 win against Miners SC in a First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Strikers Yug Kathin, Vikas Sharma, Sagar Singh, Siddharth Kamble, and Rohit Kanojia showed excellent teamwork and scored one goal each to complete Rudra’s victory and qualify for the play-offs. Miners scored a late consolation goal through Siddhesh Shinde’s efforts.

In a Second Division match, Jolly Boys FC got the better of PIFA Under-19 by a clear 3-1 scoreline. Shafhan Solkar struck a brace of goals and Lawrence Dias netted one to seal the win for Jolly Boys. PIFA Under-19 scored a lone goal through Vinay Singh.

Results – First Div: Rudra FC 5 (Yug Kathin, Vikas Sharma, Sagar Singh, Siddharth Kamble, Rohit Kanojia) beat Miners SC 1 (Siddhesh Shinde).

Second Div: Jolly Boys FC 3 (Shafhan Solkar 2, Lawrence Dias) beat PIFA Under-19 1( Vinay Singh).

SC Chincholi 2 (Karan Debnath, OG-Jeshan Lochoor) beat Judean United FC 0.