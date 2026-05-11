Mumbai Cricket Association Appoints Rajeev Kulkarni As Cricket Improvement Committee Chairman; Vengsarkar & Edulji Stay Advisors

Mumbai Cricket Association | X

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rajeev Kulkarni as Chairman of the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC). Joining him as members of the committee are Ms. Sangita Katware and Ms. Preeti Dimri.

The newly constituted committee will play a key role in strengthening Mumbai cricket’s development framework, with a focus on enhancing grassroots structures, talent identification, player development pathways, and overall cricketing excellence across all levels.

MCA is also delighted to confirm that former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar and former India captain Diana Edulji will continue to serve as Cricket Advisors, providing their invaluable guidance and expertise to support Mumbai cricket’s growth.

MCA President Mr. Ajinkya Naik said, “We are confident that under the leadership of Rajeev Kulkarni, along with Preeti Dimri and Sangita Katware, the Cricket Improvement Committee will continue to drive initiatives that strengthen Mumbai cricket. We are equally grateful to Dilip Vengsarkar and Diana Edulji for continuing as Cricket Advisors and sharing their immense experience with the association.”

MCA remains committed to building a robust cricketing ecosystem and ensuring Mumbai continues to produce exceptional talent for Indian cricket.