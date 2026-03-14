Mumbai Cricket Association Announces T20 Mumbai League Season 4, Launches Inaugural Women’s League

Rohit Sharma unveils trophies of the T20 Mumbai League Season 4 and the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League at the launch event | File Photo

Mumbai, March 14, 2026: Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) today announced the return of T20 Mumbai League with an exhilarating Season 4 and also launched the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League, pitted to be one of the most exciting domestic tournaments in the women’s arena.

The trophies for both tournaments were unveiled by Rohit Sharma, face of the league, at a glittering event in Mumbai that was also attended by Mumbai star and India players Sayali Satghare, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, Cabinet Minister and former MCA President Ashish Shelar, and Rajdip Gupta, Chairman of the League Governing Council, joined by members of the Apex Council and the League Governing Council along with team operators.

Rohit Sharma highlights importance of league

Speaking at the launch of the T20 Mumbai League and T20 Mumbai Women’s League, Rohit Sharma said: “I'm very happy with how Mumbai cricket is shaping up — not just in the IPL team, but also with what the T20 Mumbai League has done for many young cricketers. We saw so many cricketers who played in the T20 Mumbai now go on to play for IPL teams and the national team as well. It is a big platform. I'm happy that we are doing this again after a very successful last season. I was involved last season. I saw it was a very tough task. I have to give credit to each and every member of the MCA for pulling it through. This year, there are three women's teams as well, so it's getting bigger.”

Women’s league to boost opportunities

Elaborating on the significance of the T20 Mumbai Women’s League, Sayali Satghare said: “Mumbai has always been a city that lives and breathes cricket, and it means a lot to see a dedicated platform now being created for women as well. I would like to thank the Mumbai Cricket Association for taking this important step and investing in the future of women’s cricket. The T20 Mumbai Women’s League will give many young girls the opportunity to dream bigger, compete at a high level and believe that they too can represent Mumbai and India one day.”

MCA emphasises grassroots cricket development

MCA President Ajinkya Naik added: “Mumbai’s cricketing legacy has always been built on a strong grassroots structure and a culture that encourages players to push themselves and aim higher. The T20 Mumbai League reflects that philosophy by providing talented cricketers from across the city a professional stage to showcase their abilities. The launch of the T20 Mumbai Women’s League is an important milestone for us. Women’s cricket is growing rapidly, and it is essential that we create strong platforms that allow talented players to compete, develop and progress to higher levels of the game.”

Ashish Shelar welcomes women’s league

Former MCA President and Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar said: “I congratulate the entire MCA team, especially Ajinkya [Naik], Rajdip [Gupta] and all the MCA members, for such a wonderful T20 Mumbai launch. I still remember the day in 2018 when we were here and thought that we should have a league where we could give an opportunity to our young talent to showcase their abilities in a bigger way. And it has been demonstrated here. Ajinkya has rightly given that space. So the league has its own legacy. I welcome all the franchise owners who have shown confidence in our entire team. Wherever it is needed, the Government of Maharashtra and I, as an individual, will always be there because our Chief Minister always tells me to push the best. There are three women’s teams coming, so I think that is the best thing that has been done — the launch of the women’s league.”

League to strengthen talent pathway

Rajdip Gupta, Chairman of the League Governing Council, stated: “The T20 Mumbai League has consistently showcased the depth of talent in the city. With the addition of the women’s competition, the league enters an exciting new phase. Our aim is to create a professionally run tournament that not only delivers high-quality cricket but also strengthens the pathway for emerging players.”

An insightful and engaging panel discussion featuring Rohit Sharma and Sayali Satghare highlighted the significance of the women’s league and Mumbai’s deep cricketing culture.

Teams in women’s and men’s competitions

The inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League will witness competition between three teams, operated by PRS Infraprojects LLP, Roadway Solution India Infra Ltd and World Star Sporting Private Limited.

Season 4 of the men’s competition will continue to feature eight franchises representing different regions of the city: Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburbs (World Star Premier League LLP), ARCS Andheri (ARCS Sports & Entertainment Private Limited), Bandra Blasters (PK Sports Ventures Private Limited), Eagle Thane Strikers (Eagle Infra India Ltd), Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals (Royal Edge Sports & Entertainment), North Mumbai Panthers (Horizon Sports India Private Limited), SoBo Mumbai Falcons (Roadway Solutions India Infra Ltd) and Triumph Knights Mumbai North East (Transcon Triumph Knights Private Limited).

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League’s role in developing future stars

Since its launch in 2018, the T20 Mumbai League has established itself as one of India’s most competitive domestic T20 tournaments, providing a platform for emerging players to showcase their abilities. Several cricketers who featured in the league, including Shivam Dube and Tushar Deshpande, have gone on to represent Mumbai and India and to play in the Indian Premier League, underlining the league’s importance in the country’s cricketing ecosystem.

As the city prepares for another exciting cricket season, the league promises to celebrate the depth of Mumbai’s cricketing talent while bringing high-voltage action for the fans.

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