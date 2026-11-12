Mumbai City Sign Experienced Forward Luka Majcen | File Pic

Mumbai, 11th November 2026: Mumbai City can confirm that the club has completed the signing of experienced Slovenian centre-forward Luka Majcen.

Born in Ljubljana, Majcen moved to Indian football in 2020, joining Churchill Brothers, where he finished as the I-League’s second-highest scorer. He then joined Bengaluru United, winning the Bangalore Super Division title and finishing as the league’s top scorer with 15 goals.

In January 2022, Majcen signed for Gokulam Kerala, scoring 13 goals to help the club defend their I-League title. Later that year, he joined RoundGlass Punjab, where he won the I-League title again, leading to their promotion to the ISL, and finished as the I-League’s top scorer with 16 goals and was named Player of the Season. He subsequently became the club’s first-ever goalscorer in the Indian Super League.

Majcen later moved to Diamond Harbour FC, helping the club win the 2025-26 Indian Football League title.

Luka Majcen, Forward of Mumbai City, said: “I am delighted to join the club and excited for this new challenge. I will give my best to contribute to the team and help achieve the club’s objectives. I look forward to meeting my new teammates and getting started.”

Sujay Sharma, Director of Football, said: "We have brought in Luka to give us added depth in the striking department along with Wilmar and Ajsal. Given his proven experience in India and the ISL for several years, we are hopeful he will get us goals and convert chances we will create going forward. His leadership and character will also be an added plus for the squad.”

About Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC, formed in August 2014, is a club competing in the Indian Super League (ISL), the top tier of Indian football. The club also participates in the Super Cup (since 2017) and the Durand Cup (since 2022). Fondly known as The Islanders, Mumbai City FC won the ISL League and ISL Cup double in the 2020/21 season. The club has also lifted the ISL League Shield in 2022/23 and the ISL Cup in 2023/24, winning an enviable four trophies for the club. In Asia, Mumbai City FC competed in the AFC Champions League in 2022 and in the 2023/24 seasons, becoming the first Indian club to register wins in the continent’s premier club competition. Mumbai City FC is owned by actor Ranbir Kapoor and businessman Bimal Parekh. The club plays its home matches at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri, Mumbai. The club’s crest houses key elements that represent the city of Mumbai and is a reflection of the city’s dynamism and relentless attitude while also reflecting the modern values that define the city and the club.

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