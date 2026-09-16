Mumbai City Kickboxers Shine At National Championships | File Pic

Mumbai: Kickboxers from Mumbai City made a strong mark at the WAKO India National Kickboxing Championship 2026 – Senior & Masters and the 1st Para National Kickboxing Championship 2026, held in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Athletes representing the Sports Kickboxing Association, Mumbai City, delivered impressive performances in both general and para categories, showcasing their skill, discipline and determination.

The championships witnessed participation from athletes representing 28 states and 3 Union Territories across India.

At the WAKO India National Kickboxing Championship 2026 – Senior & Masters, Mumbai City athletes competed in various disciplines, including Point Fight, Light Contact, Kick Light, Low Kick and Team Point Fight.

Wins Patil secured Gold, Silver and Bronze medals, while Ashwini Jambale won Gold and Bronze medals. Harsh Salekar secured a Gold medal, while Trishna Naik won two Bronze medals. Darshana Agawane added another Bronze medal to Mumbai City's tally. Pradnesh M. Patwardhan also represented Mumbai City in the Point Fight category.

Mumbai City's para athletes also delivered an outstanding performance at the 1st Para National Kickboxing Championship 2026. Vinod Rawat, Sudhakar Patil and Hemlataben Machhi won Gold medals, while Rohit More and Murugesh secured Silver medals. Aman Thalhari won a Bronze medal, further strengthening Mumbai City's performance at the national level.

The athletes underwent systematic and disciplined training under the guidance of the Sports Kickboxing Association, Mumbai City. The Gurukul Kriti Foundation Trust extended valuable support by providing free training and essential sports equipment to the athletes.

District Association President Umesh Murkar and International Referee and Coach Vighnesh Murkar worked extensively with the athletes on fitness, technical skills, tactics and mental preparation. Coach Ashish Mahadik was also associated with the national team and played an important role in preparing and guiding the players throughout the championship.

The successful performance was the result of consistent training, dedicated coaching and the commitment of the athletes, coaches and support team.

Congratulating the successful athletes, coaches and officials, WAKO India President Santosh Kumar Agrawal and Maharashtra President Nilesh Shelar extended their best wishes to the team for their future achievements.

The impressive performance reflects the hard work, discipline and determination of Mumbai City's kickboxers and highlights the importance of providing equal opportunities, quality coaching and proper sporting facilities to both general and para athletes.

The Mumbai City team has once again demonstrated its growing presence and competitive strength on the national kickboxing platform.

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