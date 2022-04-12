Mumbai City FC create history, become first Indian club to win AFC Champions League match

Mumbai City FC created history on Monday night, becoming the first Indian club to win an AFC Champions League match after they fought back from a goal down to beat Iraqi club Air Force 2-1.

After going a goal down in the 59th minute, Mumbai City — who won the Indian Super League Shield and trophy last season — drew level with a penalty by Diego Mauricio in the 70th minute after he brought down in the box.

Mumbai defender Rahul Bheke, as he's so often done, scored his team's most crucial goal, with a header in the 75th minute following a corner.

Mumbai had lost their opening match to Al Shabab 3-0

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:53 AM IST