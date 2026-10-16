Mumbai Carrom Tournament 2026 Ronald Chauhan, Suryakant More Win Thrilling 3-Set Battles To Enter Second Round | File Pic

Mumbai: In the men's singles first round of the 4th State Ranking Carrom Tournament, organized by MIG Cricket Club and approved by Maharashtra Carrom Association and Mumbai Suburban District Carrom Association, and started at MIG Cricket Club, Bandra, Ronald Chauhan of Thane defeated Amit Kadam of Mumbai 23-10, 8-23, 16-10 after three sets to enter the second round. While Suryakant More of Mumbai maintained his winning run with a thrilling victory over Govind Churi of Mumbai Suburban 8-23, 25-11, 20-13.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Ninad Borkar, Indoor Secretary of MIG Cricket Club, by cutting the ribbon on the board. On this occasion, MIG Cricket Club Secretary Nishant Patankar, Trustee Sanjay Phatarpekar, Cricket Department Secretary Amit Dani, as well as Maharashtra Carrom Association Secretary Arun Kedar and Treasurer Ajit Sawant were present.

Results of Men's Singles First Round are as follows:

Suryakant More (Mumbai) bt Govind Churi (Mumbai Suburban) 8-23, 25-11, 20-13

Santosh Dokhe (Nashik) bt Ajay Amre (Mumbai) 25-16, 25-0

Praful Rathod (Mumbai) bt Chandrakant Tuplondhe (Mumbai Suburban) 25-5, 25-7

Aslam Chikte (Thane) bt Jaywant More (Mumbai) 24-18, 25-15

Ashwinikumar Seth (Mumbai) bt Sachin Pandit (Mumbai Suburban) 25-5, 25-0

Abdul Sattar Naik (Mumbai Suburban) bt Noor Mohammad Shaikh (Mumbai) 25-5, 17-8

Shoeb Patel (Mumbai Suburban) bt Pauras Kargutkar (Mumbai) 25-6, 25-2

Kuldeep Waghdhare (Mumbai) bt Kiran Soman (Thane) 25-1, 25-5