Mumbai Aces Football League Gameweek 5 Sees 11 Goals As Wasted Potential Blank Bluelock, Cathect Beat Youngblood | File Pic

Mumbai: Gameweek 5 of the Aces Football League, played on Saturday 24 October, produced 11 goals and three clean sheets across five matches. Wasted Potential FC beat Bluelock 3-0 and Cathect FC defeated Youngblood FC 3-1, while Hybec Hydras FC edged KT Falcons FC 1-0 and Umang Foundation Trust FC beat The Juggernauts 1-0. Encore United and Wolfpack FC played out a 1-1 draw.

Gameweek 5 results

Wasted Potential FC recorded the biggest win of the night, a 3-0 victory over Bluelock. Aakaash scored twice, both set up by Aryan Sher, and Aaroh U Patwardhan added the other. Aakaash was named man of the match.

Cathect FC beat Youngblood FC 3-1. Aditya Gidwani scored twice and Vikram Singh once, with Ethan Fernandes providing the assist on all three goals. Abhedya Gupte scored Youngblood's goal, assisted by Awnan Khan. Ethan Fernandes was named man of the match.

Encore United and Wolfpack FC drew 1-1. Aamir Petiwala scored for Encore United, assisted by Brooklyn Robinson, and Tushar Chhibber replied for Wolfpack, assisted by Royston Veigas. The match saw five yellow cards and one red card, shown to Zahan Cassum. Shreyan was named man of the match.

Hybec Hydras FC beat KT Falcons FC 1-0 through an Aryan Jain goal, set up by Tilak Patel. Aryan Jain was named man of the match.

Umang Foundation Trust FC beat The Juggernauts 1-0 courtesy of an own goal. Siddhanth Kripalani was named man of the match.

League standings

Encore United remain unbeaten and lead Group B on 13 points, with Umang Foundation Trust FC moving up to second on 9. In Group A, all five clubs are level on 6 points after Gameweek 5, with Cathect FC top on goal difference.

Group A

Group B

Tie-break: goal difference.

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