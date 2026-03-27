'Multi-Talented': Punjab Kings' Star Musheer Khan Perfectly Mimics F1 Race Car Sounds In Viral Video

Mumbai's Musheer Khan, playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, had his teammates entertained during practice ahead of the new season. In a now viral video, Khan can be mimicking sounds from Formula 1 cars with incredible precision. That mimicry had teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Mitchell Owen in splits.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)