Mumbai's Musheer Khan, playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, had his teammates entertained during practice ahead of the new season. In a now viral video, Khan can be mimicking sounds from Formula 1 cars with incredible precision. That mimicry had teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Mitchell Owen in splits.
'Multi-Talented': Punjab Kings' Star Musheer Khan Perfectly Mimics F1 Race Car Sounds In Viral Video
Mumbai's Musheer Khan, playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, had his teammates entertained during practice ahead of the new season. In a now viral video, Khan can be mimicking sounds from Formula 1 cars with incredible precision. That mimicry had teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Mitchell Owen in splits.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:00 PM IST