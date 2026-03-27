 'Multi-Talented': Punjab Kings' Star Musheer Khan Perfectly Mimics F1 Race Car Sounds In Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Multi-Talented': Punjab Kings' Star Musheer Khan Perfectly Mimics F1 Race Car Sounds In Viral Video

'Multi-Talented': Punjab Kings' Star Musheer Khan Perfectly Mimics F1 Race Car Sounds In Viral Video

Mumbai's Musheer Khan, playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, had his teammates entertained during practice ahead of the new season. In a now viral video, Khan can be mimicking sounds from Formula 1 cars with incredible precision. That mimicry had teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Mitchell Owen in splits.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai's Musheer Khan, playing for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, had his teammates entertained during practice ahead of the new season. In a now viral video, Khan can be mimicking sounds from Formula 1 cars with incredible precision. That mimicry had teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Mitchell Owen in splits.

Follow us on