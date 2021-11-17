Multi-sports academy opened in Powai

Fitness and sports is the in-thing among the masses, both old and young who, religiously participate in different sporting or fitness activities. The fitness freaks from Powai can count themselves fortunate as an infrastructure for multi-sports has recently been set up in the locality.

Emma Sports Academy, a brand-new sports facility, offering multiple choices to its patrons, had a grand opening on November 13. Located in the well-known Hiranandani Complex in Powai, it has an array of sporting facilities which include four tennis courts, two football turfs, a cricket pitch and also a basketball court.

This magnificent venture is the brainchild of promoter Mathew Joseph, who has a passion for sports and fitness. Joseph enjoys playing lawn tennis, running marathons, trekking, sailing and also skiing, and has launched the Emma Sports Academy, named after his granddaughter, to provide residents access to quality sporting facilities.

Other sporting features include table tennis, a chess room, and in the fitness of things, enthusiasts can indulge in cross fitness, yoga, zumba and kickboxing in their daily quest to be wholly fit. Besides having a well-appointed activity hall that can be booked for various sporting events, Emma also has a putting facility, for upcoming golfers wherein they can hone their putting skills.

Roller skating enthusiasts can also use this academy, which will also include specialised Korean sports massage and in-house physio doctor who can provide invaluable service to the many patrons.

Hockey star Mervyn Fernandis an Olympic gold medallist, who has featured in three Olympics and an Arjuna awardee is closely involved in all aspects of the day-to-day running of the academy, whilst managing all operations. Mervyn heaping praise on promoter Matthew Joseph noted, “Matthew has got what it takes and has sports in his blood, whilst being someone who knows how to meaningfully contribute to the sporting ethos of Powai in particular, and Mumbai city in general.”

In their bid to offer the best to the clients, some disciplines will feature coaches who will provide much-needed advice.

Moonmoon Mukherjee, an international table tennis player and who has won 22 National medals and several championships and the only Indian woman to become an ITTF certified Level-3 coach will be head coach for Table Tennis.

Vinoy Parakunnil will be in-charge of tennis coaching. Parakunnil is an ITF Level-1 and US Professional Tennis Teaching certified coach and has over two decades of coach experience.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 05:59 PM IST