'Mujhe Laga Pipe Kharab Hai': Rashid Khan Leaves Fans In Splits With Hilarious Mix-Up Ahead Of GT vs CSK IPL 2026 Match | Video

the_aradhya_vlogs/Instagram

Rashid Khan once again showed why he remains one of the most loved personalities in cricket, not just for his bowling brilliance but also for his fun-loving nature. Ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2026 clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad, Rashid shared a hilarious interaction with a fan that quickly went viral on social media.

As the Gujarat Titans spinner was busy signing autographs and greeting supporters near the stadium, an excited fan tried to motivate him for the big match. The fan repeatedly shouted, “5-for coming, 5 wicket!”

the_aradhya_vlogs/Instagram

However, Rashid initially struggled to understand what the supporter was saying because of the noisy atmosphere around him. Looking slightly confused, the Afghan star amusingly responded, “Pipe kharab hua kya?” leaving nearby fans and teammates laughing.

A few moments later, once Rashid realised the fan was predicting a five-wicket haul for him, he burst into laughter and clarified, “Ohh 5-for… mujhe laga pipe kharab hua hai.”

The light-hearted exchange instantly became a hit among cricket fans online, with many praising Rashid’s humble and cheerful personality. Known for his calm nature and entertaining interactions with supporters, Rashid has built a massive fan following across the cricketing world, especially in India through his IPL journey.