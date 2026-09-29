MSSA: Vaishnavi Hits Six In Canossa Rout

Vaishnavi Hits Six In Canossa Rout | Representative Image

Vaishnavi Chettiar starred for Canossa, Andheri beltering a barrage of six goals to power her side against the Carmel of St. Joseph. The Andheri side scored a staggering 10 goals to bring up a comprehensive vic- tory in the Girls U14 Div. II match in the Dream Sports MSSA tournament.

In the Boys U14 Div.II clash, St. Lawrence, Borivali, edged past Ryan Int. ICSE, Malad to secure a 2-0 victory. Vihan Shirke and Rayyan Bukhari scored one goal each.

Results: Girls U14 Div. II: Canossa (Andheri) 10 (Vaishnavi Chettiar 6, Pranavi Talekar 2, Janvi Ambore 2) beat Carmel of St. Josep (Malad) 0 St. Ignatius (Jacob Circle) 0 dew with Orchid Int. (Masjid Bunder) 0 Witty Int. (Malad) 0 dew with St. Lawrence Borivali 0 Ryan Global School (Andheri) 1 (Refua Khanna) drew with Pawar Public (Kandivali) 1 (Pehal Jain).