MSSA hockey takes an ugly turn

Mumbai: The MSSA inter-school, which awaits the winner the Ahmed Sailor Trophy took a ugly turn when Children Academy school were shown the doors much before they to get to the ground, at the SAI turf, Khandivali, here on Tuesday.

According to the MSSA official at the venue, it is given to understand, that the above-mentioned school had formed a team of two different schools from the same premises, the SSC and the ICSE which is against the constitution of the MSSA and after the officials called for the identification of the I-cards Children Academy has too banned from the competition.

Talking to FPJ the official stated that, ' It has been observed that in Children's Academy school Malad under 16 boys team players are playing from two different boards schools.

When asked, their coach Bawa to show the players' school ID cards, it was found that there were seven players from SSC school while eight others were from ICSE school. And is observed that the coach and the players agreed that they were playing as one team from a different board.

This was brought to the notice by Don Bosco school from Borivali official, who was to take on Children's Academy in the match on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Duane D'Souza struck thrice as Dominic Savio notched up a 4-0 win over Maratha Mandir in the other match of the day at the SAI turf Khandivali, here on Tuesday.

Ayush Padale and Shreyash Chakale were the other scorers for the winnersCarmel of St Joseph defeated 2-0 win over Duruelo Convent High School in the girl's section earlier in the day.

Results

Boys: St Domnic Savio, Andheri: 5 Duane D'Souza 3, Ayush Pardale 1, Shreyash Chakale) bt Maratha Mandir 0

Girls: Carmel of St Joseph 2 Alreya D'Souza , Shriya Sharma) bt Duruelo Convent High School: 0