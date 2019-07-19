MSSA football: Jamnabai Narsee down Don Bosco, Borivali

Mumbai: Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) showed great resilience and strong fighting spirit as they overcame a superior Don Bosco (Borivali) team 3-1 in a Boys Under 16 Div-I league match of the Mumbai School Sports Association Annual Inter-Schools Football Tournament 2019-20 played at Cooperage Stadium here on Thursday.

After a cautious start by both teams, Kavish Mehta helped Jamnabai Narsee draw the first blood with a screamer in the 13th minute. Jamnabai went on the defensive expecting an attack from Don Bosco who could not break their opponents defense helping Jamnabai maintain their 1-0 lead in the first half.

After a pep talk from their coach Jamnabai went boys switched to an aggressive style of play which the Don Bosco defence found very hard to tackle. Veer Sardar was the first to score in the second half extending Jamnabai's lead to 2-0.

In a shocking turn of events, Don Bosco's blunder in counterattack led to the ball going in possesion of Jamnabai's Rohil Shah who made no mistakes and scored the 3rd goal within seconds. Aaron Pintos all out effort in the 50th minute provided some redemption for Don Bosco in an otherwise average performance.

In a girls u-16 match, Hridhika Vora starred for Dhirubhai Ambani, Bandra as they railled to defeat Cannosa High School, Andheri 3-1. Hirdhika scored her 1st goal in the 13th minute and followed it up with another birlliant effort within 2 minutes of the second half in the 27th minute.

Hridhika was well supported Arushi Maheshwari who socred a goal in the 38th Minute. Angelina Sequeria's brave effort helped Cantossa score a goal but it was too little too late as Dhirubhai Ambani, School had a two point lead eventually winning the tie by 3-1.

Meahwhile, The pair of Advaita De and Sai Sankhe scored a goal each in the first and the second half to power Arya vidyamandir, Juhu to a 4-0 Victory over Gokuldham, Goregaon.

Results

Girls Under-16 Div I

Dhirubhai Ambani, Bandra (Hridhika Vora 13’ 27’ Arushi Maheshwari 38’) bt Canossa High School, Andheri (Angelina Sequeria 28’) 3-1; Arya Vidyamandir, Juhu (Advaita De 12’ 25’) Sai Sankhe 19’ 35’) bt Gokuldham High School, Goregaon 4-0; MIG High School, Borivali (Tracy Monis 1’ Eliezer Pais 6’) bt Lakshadham High School, Goregaon 2-0; Bai Avabai Petit School, Bandra (Danaisha Bacha 4’ 15’ Zinta Avari 10’ 27’) bt Aditya Birla, Tardeo 4-0;

Boys Under-16 Div I

St. Mary’s ICSE, Mazgaon (Jalan Arjun 31’ Dev Kapoor 36’) drew with St. Dominic School, Andheri (Sahil Pawar 6’ Dvane D’souza 25’) 2-2; Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu Kavish Mehta 13’ Veer Sardar 34’ Rohil Shah 34’) bt Don Bosco High School, Borivali (Aaron Pinto 50’) 3-1; Stanislaus High School, Bandra drew with Christ Church School, Byculla 0-0; St. Francis D’Assisi, Borivali (Dhruv Yogeshwar 26’) bt Hansraj Morarji Public School, Andheri 1-0; St. Lawarence High School, Kandivali (Shaikh Yasir 47’) drew with Bombay Scottish High School, Mahim (Craie Daniel 17’) 1-1.