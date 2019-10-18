MSSA: Cathedral, St Mary’s in final

Mumbai: Mahashwin Kumar’s brace was the highlight as St Mary’s ICSE, Mazagaon went on to score a 5-0 win over St Dominic Savio to make it to the summit clash in the boys u-12 Division I MSSA inter-school football tournament, at the Azad maiden ground here on Friday. They take on Cathedral & John Connon, Fort, who edged out Cambridge School, Kandivali by the first half goal.

Kahaan Goregaonkar put St Mary’s ahead. Collecting the ball in the right flank his right foot volley which beating the custodian Darsheel Aware, St Dominic's defender Lokesh Mistry tried avert the danger but unfortunately the ball crashed into their own goal. Mahashwin Kumar netted for the Mazagaon boys a 3-0 cushion at the break.

Just a few minutes before the first half as St Mary’s walked off the field with a 3-0 cushion. Soon after the change over Mahashwin struck again and Shaurya Shetia rounded up the tally.

In another semi-final match, Cathedral & John Connon, Fort, rode on Aryan Mulkani’s goal to Cambridge School, Kandivali 1-0.