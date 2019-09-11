MSSA: Billabong's Pranit Somani moves ahead

Mumbai: Pranit Somani from Billabong High International School lived up to his top billing as he outclassed Mannas Mehta of Rustomjee Cambridge International School with a 21-11, in the third round of the MSSA boy's U-12 Inter-school badminton championship, at the Cricket Club of India courts, Churchgate, here on Tuesday.

The 11-year-old Pranit came down heavy on Mannas as he picked nine straight points to race away with the game. Mannas managed to secure his first point thanks to an unforced error by Pranit.

Mannas showed a glimpse of a comeback with three back-to-back points but, was was in seven points behind his rival half way through the game.

Mannas played better after a change of ends but Pranit's early onslaught helped him stay afloat to score a convincing 21-11 win and a place in the pre-quarters.

In another match, Angad Tathgiri of Bombay Scottish, Mahim who was ranked two made short work of Somaiya School, Vidyavihar's Neil Birwatkar defeating him 21-5.

Bombay Scottish boys were on a roll as Angad's teammate Aryan Sikchi managed to overpower his rival Vihaan Kasiwal of Thakur International School-Cambridge 21-3 to secure another victory for his school.

Meanwhile, Aryavidya Mandir, Bandra’s Rishabh Gajwani blanked Siddharth Nehra 21-0 to reach the pre-quarters

Results

Boys under-12 (Rd-3): Pranit Somani (Billabong High International School) bt Mannas Mehta (Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Dahisar) 21-11; Angad Tathgiri (Bombay Scottish, Mahim) bt Niel Birwatkar (Somaiya School, Vidyavihar) 21-5; Rishabh Gajwani (Arya Vidyamandir, Bandra) bt Siddharth Nehra (RN Podar School, Santacruz) 21-0; Tanish Patil (St Gregorios High School, Chembur) bt Makani Aryan (The Cathedral & John Connon, Fort) 21-6; Vivaan Fernandes (Jasudben ML School) bt Vihaan Kamat (Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu) 21-18; Ahan Raheja (Arya Vidyamandir, Bandra) bt Dhaira Narola (Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission School, Andheri) 21-6; Aryan Sikchi (Bombay Scottish, Mahim) bt Vihaan Kasiwal (Thakur International School-Cambridge, Kandivali) 21-3; Saanidhya Agarwal (Gopal Garden High School,) bt Shah Arjun (Bunt Sangha’s SM Shetty, Powai) 21-10.