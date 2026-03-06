MS Dhoni's Caring Gesture For Hardik Pandya's Son Agastya Captures Fans' Hearts During IND Vs ENG ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Final; Video

choudhary_99415/X

A touching scene unfolded at Wankhede Stadium during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinal between the India national cricket team and England national cricket team, as former India captain MS Dhoni was seen guiding young Agastya, the son of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. While Hardik waved cheerfully from the sidelines, Dhoni knelt down to help the little boy navigate the stadium grounds.

Fans quickly noticed the sweet father-son moment, amplified by Dhoni’s calm and caring presence. Agastya appeared excited but slightly overwhelmed by the bustling environment, and Dhoni’s gentle guidance ensured the toddler felt comfortable and secure. The interaction highlighted Dhoni’s well-known mentoring nature, not just on the field but off it as well.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hardik Pandya was seen waving enthusiastically at his son, capturing a heartwarming exchange that delighted fans on social media. Many cricket enthusiasts praised the camaraderie between Dhoni and Hardik, noting that the former captain’s nurturing personality continues to shine even in casual, off-field moments.

Moments like these reinforce why MS Dhoni is admired not just for his achievements on the cricket field but also for the way he inspires and supports the next generation, both young players and little fans alike.

Fact Check: Did MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Make 'You Look So Fit' Comment About Rohit Sharma During IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal In Mumbai?

A claim circulating on X (formerly Twitter) suggests that Sakshi Dhoni told Rohit Sharma “You look so fit” after meeting him during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. The post quickly gained traction online, with many fans sharing and reacting to the alleged remark across social media platforms.

The moment in question reportedly took place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where former India captain MS Dhoni attended the high-voltage semifinal clash between the India national cricket team and the England national cricket team along with his wife Sakshi. Visuals of Dhoni greeting players and interacting with Rohit Sharma began circulating widely online, prompting various interpretations of the brief interaction.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some users on X claimed that Sakshi complimented Rohit on his fitness during the exchange. However, the viral claim appears to be based on speculation from viewers rather than confirmed evidence.

As of now, there is no verified report confirming that Sakshi Dhoni actually made the statement. Therefore, the claim that Sakshi Dhoni told Rohit Sharma “You look so fit” remains unverified. While the meeting between them did take place during the semifinal, the specific quote attributed to Sakshi cannot be confirmed based on the currently available evidence.