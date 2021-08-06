Verified badge on MS Dhoni's Twitter account is back

The verified badge on former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Twitter account is back.

The American micro-blogging and social networking platform had earlier removed the blue tick from the legendary cricketer's account.

Dhoni has last tweeted on January 8, 2021.

For the unversed, the blue tick on a Twitter handle is to let people know that the social media account is authentic. It said to receive the blue badge, the person's account must be authentic, notable, and active.

Meanwhile, having retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, Dhoni now only plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will be back in action when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg of the IPL resumes in September.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the remainder of the IPL, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 19 to resume IPL 2021. The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

The 1st Qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10. The Eliminator & Qualifier 2 will be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13 respectively with Dubai hosting the final of IPL 2021 on October 15 this year.

(With ANI inputs)