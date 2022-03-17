MS Dhoni finally reveals the reason for donning No. 7 jersey

India cricket great MS Dhoni recently spoke about the reason for using No. 7 on his jersey and dismissed any superstition behind it.

The former India captain has been donning the No. 7 shirt since his international debut.

Speaking during a virtual interaction, IPL team Chennai Super Kings skipper Dhoni said he chose No. 7 for a simple reason.

"A lot of people initially thought that 7 is a lucky number for me and all of that. But I chose the number for a very simple reason. I was born on the 7th of July. So it's the 7th day of the 7th month, that was the reason," MS Dhoni said.

"Rather than getting to all the different things as to what number is a good number and all, I thought I will use my date of birth as the number. Then whenever people kept asking me, I kept adding to the answer. 81 was the year, 8-1 is again 7, 7 is a neutral number. People actually kept telling me, I started absorbing it and I started telling it to others in the same way.”

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 06:16 PM IST