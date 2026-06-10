MS Dhoni Attends Inaugural Jharkhand T20 League 2026 Opening Ceremony At JSCA Stadium In Ranchi | VIDEO | X

Ranchi, June 10: Former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was present at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi for the opening ceremony of the inaugural Jharkhand T20 League on Wednesday (June 10). Dhoni, who was invited as the chief guest, attended the event after the opening match of the tournament. The league, organised by the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA), has started with six franchise teams and will feature 27 matches.

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The tournament is being held on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is being conducted according to BCCI guidelines. The opening match was played between Chotanagpur Royals and Ranchi Titans, followed by a clash between Koylanchal Super Kings and Jamshedpur Steelers.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor also reportedly performed during the opening ceremony. Dhoni's presence added to the excitement among fans at the stadium.

The six teams competing in the tournament are Chotanagpur Royals, Ranchi Titans, Koylanchal Super Kings, Jamshedpur Steelers, Dhanbad Diamonds and Santhal Strikers. The league stage will have 24 matches, followed by two semi-finals on June 22 and the final on June 23.

Where To Watch?

All matches are being telecast live on Jio Hotstar and DD Sports. Fans can watch the games at the stadium free of cost as no entry fee has been charged.