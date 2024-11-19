 'Move Over England': Ricky Ponting Names Australia's Greatest Rival Ahead Of BGT 2024/25; Video
The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2024/25 begins on November 22 in Perth.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Ricky Ponting (R). | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has declared Team India as their greatest rival in recent times, snubbing England from the ranks. With the five-Test series between India and Australia looming, Ponting reckons it's time to set the record straight, claiming that the Baggy Greens must emerge victorious.

While England and Australia share an Ashes rivalry that goes back over 100 years, India and Australia have comfortably surpassed for being the greatest rival in recent times due to the on-field and off-field drama. The stakes will be mighty high for the upcoming series as Australia have lost the last four series to India and haven't held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the 2014/15 leg.

Speaking in a promo created by 7cricket, the Tasmanian stated:

"Move over England, the Indian cricket team has become our greatest rival. We faced off in the World Test Championship final, the extraordinary 50-over World Cup finals. And while our boys have come out on top, the last two Indian tours to Australia have seen the home side humbled. It's time to put that record straight. This modern Indian side is the complete package. But one thing is for certain, we'll be ready for the fight."

Schedule of India vs Australia Test series:

First Test | November 22-26: Perth Stadium, Perth (D)

Second Test | December 6-10: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

Third Test | December 14-18: The Gabba, Brisbane (D)

Fourth Test | December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne (D)

Fifth Test | January 3-7: SCG, Sydney (D)

