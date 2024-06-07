'Mota Haathi, Azam Khan't Stop Eating': Pakistani Fans Fat-Shame Keeper-Batter After His 2nd T20I Duck In A Row; Video Viral

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan found himself in hot water on Thursday as a spectator confronted him following his duck against USA in their T20 World Cup 2024 clash in Dallas.

Azam Khan's dismal performance continued with his second successive T20 duck, falling leg before wicket (LBW) to Nosthush Kenjige in the 13th over, leaving Pakistan struggling at 98 for 5.

As he trudged back to the dressing room, a segment of Pakistani fans aggravated Azam by hurling insults, labelling him a "Mota Haathi (Fat Elephant)."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The unsavoury incident was captured on camera and swiftly circulated on social media, attracting widespread attention within minutes.

Another short clip of a couple of fans holding up a green-and-red banner reading "Azam Khan's Stop Eating" also went viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Selectors & skipper under fire again over Azam

Azam's golden duck followed his lacklustre 5-ball outing against England in Pakistan's previous T20I (on May 30) before entering the tournament.

The international and Pakistani cricketing fraternity as well, once against questioned the clearly unfit Azam's place in this team and the lack of options available to have someone instead of him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pak batters struggle against American bowling unit

Meanwhile, Pakistan's batting woes were evident as they stumbled against a resolute USA side, mustering a meager 159 for 7 in 20 overs after opting to bat first.

Despite a valiant effort from captain Babar Azam, who top-scored with 44, and all-rounder Shadab Khan, who contributed 40 off 25 balls, Pakistan struggled to surpass the 150-run mark after a shaky start at 98 for 5 in the 13th over.