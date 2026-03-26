'Most People Laughed At Me...': Vijay Mallya Reacts After RCB Sale, Recalls Picking Young Virat Kohli In Emotional Post

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Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru owner Vijay Mallya shared a heartfelt message on X after the franchise was sold to a new consortium, reflecting on the journey of the team and the massive rise in its valuation since he first bought it in the inaugural IPL auction.

Mallya congratulated the new owners of RCB and wished them success, describing the franchise as the most valuable in the Indian Premier League. The post came soon after news emerged that the Bengaluru-based team had been sold to a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group along with partners including the Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone in a deal valued at about $1.78 billion (around ₹16,600–16,700 crore).

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In his message, Mallya looked back at the time he purchased the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crore, recalling how many people mocked the investment and called it a vanity project. He said that behind what critics described as his “madnesses” was a clear intention to build the Royal Challenge brand, which eventually led to naming the team Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mallya added that it was immensely gratifying to see how much the franchise had grown in value over the years, noting that the team’s valuation had now climbed dramatically compared to the original purchase price. The franchise was one of the original eight IPL teams and has seen a significant surge in brand value and commercial appeal as the league expanded globally.

'Virat Kohli is now amongst the best in the world'- Vijay Mallya

The businessman also highlighted one of the most memorable decisions from his time as owner, picking a young Virat Kohli during the early days of the IPL. Kohli would go on to become one of the biggest stars in world cricket and a central figure in the identity and popularity of the franchise.

Calling RCB a part of his “DNA,” Mallya expressed gratitude to fans who supported the team during his stewardship and in the years that followed. He urged supporters to continue backing the Bengaluru-based franchise, referring to it as the “Lion of Bengaluru,” and ended his message with a warm “Namaskara” to the fanbase.

The emotional post quickly drew attention among cricket fans, especially as the ownership change marks a major moment in the IPL’s business landscape, with the record valuation reflecting the league’s enormous commercial growth since its launch in 2008.