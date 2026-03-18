Morocco Star Player Brahim Diaz's Priceless Reaction Goes Viral As Senegal Team Stripped Of AFCON Title After Walk-Off Protest; Video

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Brahim Diaz experienced a moment of pure disbelief and emotional turnaround after learning that Morocco national football team had been officially awarded the Africa Cup of Nations title, just moments after a dramatic night on the pitch.

The Real Madrid star had just come off a high-intensity clash against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League when the unexpected news reached him. According to reports, Diaz’s reaction was one of stunned realization, as he processed the fact that Morocco had gone from heartbreak to champions without kicking another ball.

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The announcement came after the Confederation of African Football overturned the original AFCON final result, ruling that Senegal had forfeited the match due to their on-field walk-off protest. The decision saw Morocco awarded a 3-0 victory, handing them a historic continental title in one of the most controversial rulings in football history.

For Diaz, the moment carried even deeper emotional weight. The midfielder had endured a heartbreaking final earlier in the year, where his missed penalty became one of the defining moments of the match. What once felt like personal agony and national disappointment was suddenly rewritten into triumph, as Morocco were crowned champions weeks later.