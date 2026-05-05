Morgan Gibbs-White, Robert Sanchez Share Injury Updates With Stitches After On-Field Collision During Chelsea Match | VIDEO | Instagram | X

Morgan Gibbs-White and Robert Sanchez shared updates on their social media accounts after suffering head injuries during the Nottingham Forest match against Chelsea. Their Instagram stories showed visible stitches on their face and head after an on-field collision during the match. Nottingham Forest's Gibbs-White collided with the Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and were immediately taken off the field as they bled profusely.

Both players appeared with cuts and bandages while giving a thumbs-up and assuring fans that they are doing okay. Sanchez also posted a message for Gibbs-White, saying that he hoped he was fine after the incident.

Instagram

Gibbs-White had earlier taken to Instagram to thank his fans for their support after the serious head injury during the match against Chelsea. He shared a photo of himself showing stitches across his forehead and said that he was grateful for the messages.

Instagram

The Nottingham Forest midfielder was injured in the second half and had to leave the field shortly after coming on as a substitute. Forest won the match 3-1 despite the setback.

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The injury has raised doubts about Gibbs-White's availability for the upcoming Europa League semi-final second leg against Aston Villa. Forest manager Vitor Pereira said that the midfielder has a deep cut but remains positive. He also said that the medical team will try their best to help him recover in time.