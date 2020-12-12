Mohammed Siraj's selfless act melts sturdy Australians

Mumbai: Australians are known for their fierce brand of cricket but India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj's heartwarming gesture of rushing in to rival Cameron Green after he copped a blow on the head has earned plaudits from fans and the Australian media alike.

Green attempted a catch off a straight drive from Jasprit Bumrah off his own bowling but the ball flew through his fingers and hit on the right side of his head.

Siraj, not worrying about being runout, immediately dropped his bat and rushed to check on Green. Bumrah also did the same following his teammate.

"Indian cricketer Mohd Siraj has been praised for his sportsmanship in helping young all-rounder Cameron Green after he suffered a blow to the head during the match," tweeted 9News Australia.

Siraj's gesture has also taken the internet by storm with netizens lauding him for his sportsmanship.

"Absolutely brilliant from Mohammed Siraj ... did not care about the run and straightaway dropped his bat and checked on Green. Top spirit by him," wrote a Twitter user.

The BCCI also shared a picture in which Green can be seen on his knees after the blow on his head and Siraj checking on the Australian.