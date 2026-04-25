Mohammed Siraj Scares Virat Kohli With Surprise Hug During RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Clash; Video

X

The high-octane clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans wasn’t just about big hits and match-winning performances, it also delivered a heartwarming moment that fans absolutely loved.

After the match, Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Siraj caught Virat Kohli by surprise with a playful gesture. As Kohli stood focused on the game, Siraj approached him from behind and suddenly wrapped him in a warm hug, leaving the RCB star momentarily stunned before breaking into a smile.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The candid moment quickly turned into one of the highlights of the evening, with Kohli warmly acknowledging the gesture and sharing a brief exchange with his former teammate. The duo, who have shared a strong bond from their time together at RCB and in the Indian team, showcased their camaraderie despite representing opposing sides.

The hug reflected the spirit of the game, reminding fans that beyond the fierce competition, cricket continues to celebrate friendships and mutual respect. Siraj’s playful surprise and Kohli’s reaction added an emotional touch to an already thrilling encounter in Bengaluru.

As the crowd roared and cameras captured the moment, the interaction between Siraj and Kohli stood out as a beautiful reminder that some bonds go beyond team colours, making cricket as much about relationships as it is about results.