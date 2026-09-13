Mohammed Shami's Brother Accused Of Rape, Woman Claims Bengal Cricketer Promised To Marry Her After IPL Auction

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Mohammad Shami's brother and Bengal cricketer Mohammad Kaif has been accused of rape by a woman from Lucknow, who alleges that he repeatedly had a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her. The woman claims Kaif assured her that he had no objection to her being divorced or having a son, and that she later quit her cabin crew job after trusting his promise.

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Woman Claims Relationship Began After Meeting On Instagram

According to the woman's account to Dainik Bhaskar, she first connected with Kaif on Instagram in 2020, when he was not playing domestic cricket. She alleges that Kaif expressed his intention to marry her in August 2023 and assured her that her previous marriage and son were not an issue. The two reportedly met in Ghaziabad on September 11, 2023, after which they continued meeting in different cities.

The woman claims Kaif invited her to hotels in Delhi while he was playing cricket there and later met her in Kolkata. She alleges that whenever she raised the subject of marriage, Kaif would reassure her about their future and continue their relationship. She also claims that their relationship continued in Lucknow, Delhi and Kolkata over several months.

The woman claims she later approached Kaif's elder brother, Mohammad Haseeb, after Kaif stopped responding to her calls. She alleges that Haseeb initially promised to speak to Kaif but later threatened her and allegedly told her that she could complain wherever she wanted but would not be able to do anything. She also claims that Haseeb later accused her of being a "honey trapper."

The allegations against Kaif come years after a high-profile legal dispute involving his brother, Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami, and his estranged wife Hasin Jahan. Jahan had accused Shami of domestic violence, harassment and other serious offences, allegations that the cricketer has denied. The matter led to a prolonged legal battle between the former couple.