Mohammad Rizwan Betting, Gambling & Match-Fixing Row: 'Friday Prayers' Behind Discipline Breach, Claims Report | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan is under scrutiny over the accusations of betting and gambling by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The Pakistani star cricketer's legal challenge against the NCCIA has also been reportedly rejected by the Lahore High Court. However, there is another angle which is being added to the controversy and the fresh reports are suggesting that Rizwan is being framed for offering "Friday prayers" allegedly during the England series.

The NCCIA issued a notice to Mohammad Rizwan in connection with the accusations of betting and gambling activities in Pakistan cricket. Rizwan's petition against NCCIA was dismissed by the Lahore High Court and the court asked the cricketer to respond to their queries.

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There are several reports circulating on social media giving the background of the circumstances surrounding Rizwan's removal from the Pakistan squad during England tour.

The reports cite comments made by Sanaullah Khan and states that Rizwan's reported disciplinary issue was linked to his decision to leave the hotel room to offer Jummah (Friday) prayers before the second Test against England at Lord's.

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Khan reportedly claimed that the team management had instructed the players not to leave the hotel room before the Test, however, Rizwan did not adhere to the orders and left the hotel to attend the Friday prayers.

Rizwan reportedly told the management that he normally offered the other prayers in his room and had only left the hotel for Jummah prayers. The social media post also claimed that Moeen Ali captained England while praying.

Adil Rashid is also allowed to offer prayers while playing for England. Hashim Amla was also allowed to pray during matches. So what is the crime if Rizwan went for Jummah? The post further states that this allowed Indian media to run "Rizwan fixing" stories.

However, the Friday prayer claims are only allegations and no official confirmation has been made in connection of the claims. The NCCIA has also not publicly announced the final finding that Rizwan was involved in betting, gambling or match-fixing.

The investigation remains ongoing and the NCCIA is examining the matters raised in its notice.