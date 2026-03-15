Mohammad Kaif Showers Money As Rinku Singh & Tilak Varma Dance At Kuldeep Yadav's Wedding In Mussoorie; Video Goes Viral

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A lively video from the wedding celebrations of Kuldeep Yadav has taken social media by storm, capturing a joyful moment featuring former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif dancing alongside current stars Rinku Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal and Tilak Varma during the wedding procession.

The energetic clip shows the group celebrating in full festive spirit as the baraat made its way through the venue. Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma were seen dancing enthusiastically to the beats of traditional wedding music while Yuzvendra Chahal joined in with his signature playful moves. Adding to the excitement, Mohammad Kaif showered money over Rinku and Tilak as they danced, a traditional gesture often seen in Indian wedding celebrations to express joy and good wishes.

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The fun-filled moment quickly went viral online, with fans loving the camaraderie between the cricketers off the field. The video offers a glimpse into the cheerful atmosphere of the wedding festivities, where teammates and former players came together to celebrate Kuldeep Yadav’s big day.

Kuldeep Yadav recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Vanshika in a grand ceremony attended by family members, close friends, and several figures from the cricketing world. The celebrations featured music, dance, and traditional rituals, turning the occasion into a memorable gathering for many of India’s cricket stars.

Moments like Kaif dancing with the younger players and showering money on them during the procession highlighted the bond shared among cricketers across generations. As the wedding videos continue to circulate widely on social media, fans have been enjoying the rare glimpse of their favorite players celebrating together in such a festive and carefree setting.