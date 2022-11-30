Mohammad Kaif Birthday Special: Relive the Indian cricketer's famous NatWest final knock

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif turns 42 tofay. Kaif produced many memorable kocks during the span of his career. His nascent years on the international stage was credited for revolutionising the fielding department alongside Yuvraj Singh.

Kaif was selected on the back of his brilliant exploits at U-19 level, where he impressed with the bat and his electric fielding. A utility cricketer par excellence, Kaif highlighted Sourav Ganguly's class of 2001.

Let us relive one of the finest knocks played by Kaif during the Natwest series final in 2022.

Promising start

India were chasing a gargantuan target of 326 runs in the final of the NatWest Series on July 13 in 2002. Indian openers Virender Sehwag and Ganguly got off to a brilliant start scoring at a brisk pace, taking the team past the 100-run mark without any loss.

England on top

Then came the jolt , Ganguly's dismissal trigged a collapse of the top-order. Alex Tudor clean bowled Ganguly for a well-made 60. Virender Sehwag missed out on his fifty as Ashley Giles dimissed the dashing opener for 45.

Dinesh Mongia, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid soon followed in quick succession with Indiaa reeling at 146-5 from 24 overs.

With the senior generation failing at the top, the onus fell on the young guns to bring it home. The quickfire dismissals of the experienced campaigners made everyone think that India would lose. None envisioned at that point what was to follow.

Kaif and Yuvraj show

Yuvraj and Kaif stitched together a 121-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which turned the game on its head. From a point of dispair and no return the young guns dragged the men in blue from the clutches of early defeat.

England finally got the breakthrough in the 42nd over as Paul Collingwood dismissed Yuvraj for 69. With 59 runs needed and only four wickets in hand, Kaif took the responsibility and led India at the homestretch. Harbhajan Singh and later Zaheer Khan ensured the great escape.

As Zaheer and Kaif ran for two runs, all hell broke lose. An elated Indian team and fans broke into celebration. Captain Ganguly went ballistic, stipping shirtless, waving his jersey at the iconic Lord's balcony as England were left stunned.

An unexpected warrior, an unanticipated finish in unforeseen circumstances, Kaif was thrown in the deepend and emerged a hero. His historic knock was etched in Indian folklore as one of the greatest ever finishes abroad and one of India's most famous wins.