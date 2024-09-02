 Mohamed Salah To Leave Liverpool? Star Forward Gives Update On His Future At Anfield
Salah joined the Reds from AS Roma in 2017 and in July 2022, he signed a new three-year deal with the Anfield-based club.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Image: X

Mohamed Salah has said that it is his "last year" at Liverpool adding that nobody at the club has talked to him about a new contract. Speaking to Sky Sports after Liverpool's 3-0 win over Manchester United, Salah said, "I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know it's my last year at the club,"

He further added, "I just want to enjoy it and I don't want to think about it. I feel like I'm free to play football and then we'll see what happens next year,"

He further added, "Coming into the game, I said it could be the last time (I play here with Liverpool). No-one at the club has spoken to me about contracts, so I'm just like, 'OK, I'm playing my last season' and see what happens at the end of the season."

"So far, we don't know with which club, but so far yeah my last game here with Liverpool. It's not up to me but nobody talk to me about a contract with the club. We'll see,"

Salah is yet to sign a new deal at the Reds, with his contract set to expire this summer.Earlier, Liverpool rejected a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad for Salah last September.The Egypt national team captain joined the Reds for £34m from AS Roma in 2017.In July 2022, Salah signed a new three-year deal. 

Liverpool crush Manchester United

The 32-year-old forward scored one and set up two goals to inspire a 3-0 victory for Liverpool over rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

He has either scored or assisted six of Liverpool’s seven goals so far this season, and his latest strike at Old Trafford took his tally against United specifically to 15, the highest figure for the club.

Salah set up each of Luis Diaz’s first-half goals in the Premier League showdown at Old Trafford, and then added his team’s third himself with a typically assured finish before confirming his Liverpool exit at the end of the season.

