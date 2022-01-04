Mohamed Salah shows off new haircut as Liverpool star jets off to Cameroon for Africa Cup of Nations

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah showed off a new look as he made his way to Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

The Reds talisman scored in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

However, Liverpool will now be without their talisman Salah for the rest of the month while he represents Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Mohamed Salah posted this picture with Egypt teammate Trezeguet on board a private jet | Photo: Twitter/MoSalah

He posted a picture alongside Aston Villa winger Trezeguet showing off his new haircut.

Egypt begin their tournament campaign on January 11 against Nigeria and will also take on Sudan and Guinea-Bissau during the group stage.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 01:58 PM IST