 MLC 2025: Comedy Of Errors! Trent Boult Hops Around, Gets Run-Out Hilariously In TSK vs MINY Match; Video
MLC 2025: Comedy Of Errors! Trent Boult Hops Around, Gets Run-Out Hilariously In TSK vs MINY Match; Video

MLC 2025: Comedy Of Errors! Trent Boult Hops Around, Gets Run-Out Hilariously In TSK vs MINY Match; Video

MI New York seamer Trent Boult was involved in a comedy of errors moment that eventually resulted in a run-out in the Major League Cricket (MLC) match against the Texas Super Kings in Oakland. Boult hopped a few times but eventually failed to return his bat inside the crease in time as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
Trent Boult was involved in a hilarious run-out. | (Credits: X)

The moment occurred in the 19th over of the innings bowled by Adam Milne as Tajinder Singh nudge to the third man region for a single. With the veteran New Zealand seamer trying to take a second, Tajinder had stopped him but Boult had landed his bat inside the crease before taking off. He hopped before running again and Devon Conway whipped the bails off before Boult could return to the crease.

Watch the video here:

With the ball, Boult went wicketless, taking figures of 4-0-33-0.

Texas Super Kings beat MI New York by 3 runs in a thrilling encounter

Meanwhile, the Super Kings had overcome the might of MI New York in a thrilling encounter in Oakland. For the Super Kings, Calvin Savage and Devon Conway made 53 and 65 runs, respectively to propel their side to a competitive total of 185/6 in 20 overs.

When MI New York's run-chase started, openers Agni Chopra and Quinton de Kock perished cheaply for single-figure scores. Monank Patel top-scored for their side with a 44-ball 62, while Bracewell (38) and Kieron Pollard (32) chipped in with crucial contributions of their own.

It all came down to nine needing off the final over and Daryl Mitchell bowled an outstanding six balls to fashion a three-run win for the Super Kings.

