MLBx Brings Baseball To India For The First Time, Blending Sport, Music & Entertainment | File Pic

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: From big hits to hip-hop beats, MLBx: Mumbai brought baseball, cricket and culture together in a high-energy spectacle as Major League Baseball’s (MLB) fast-paced, mixed 3-on-3 baseball competition made its India debut on October 24, 2026, at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex. The venue transformed into a ballpark, with thrilling on-field action, live music, interactive experiences and thousands of fans coming together to discover the sport.

Cricket stars and MLB legends took the field

At the heart of the action was a unique sporting crossover, as some of India’s favourite cricketers took to the field alongside Major League Baseball legends. Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Radha Yadav and Kanika Ahuja joined MLB legends Nick Swisher, Adrián González, Jonny Gomes and Jake Arrieta, alongside professional softball athletes Jordan Woolery and Rachel Garcia, bringing together talent from across sports for a fast-paced, high-energy showdown. Representing four iconic MLB teams: the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, the athletes brought their competitive spirit to a format that gave fans a fresh way to experience baseball.

The action went down to the wire. The Chicago Cubs qualified in the first semi-finals against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a cut-throat 45-44 score on the chart, with Jordan Woolery delivering big hits. In the second semi-final, the New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox with a smashing 59-40 score, powered by a standout round from Nick Swisher, who scored a huge 25 points during his at bat.

Before the final, Suryakumar Yadav of the New York Yankees and Jitesh Sharma of the Los Angeles Dodgers faced off in a quick game of rock-paper-scissors, with SKY winning and choosing to bat first. The final proved equally intense, with Nick Swisher delivering in the closing seconds to seal the championship for the New York Yankees with a whooping score of 78, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers with 59 on the final scoreboard. Rachel Garcia of the New York Yankees, was named Most Valuable Player (MVP).

From the Ballpark to the Beat

The sporting action was matched by a stellar music line-up, with DJ OG SHEZ, KR$NA and Badshah bringing the stadium to life.

DJ OG SHEZ kicked things off with a high-energy set, setting the tone for the evening. A spectacular opening ceremony then welcomed MLB to India with a vibrant showcase of the country’s cultural diversity through a thumping dance sequence, featuring music, dance and traditions from Maharashtra, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab.

KR$NA kept the momentum going, performing crowd favourites including ‘No Cap’, ‘Hola Amigo’, ‘Khatta Flow’, ‘I Guess’ and ‘Boom Shaka’, with fans rapping along to the beats.

Badshah brought the evening to a spectacular close. Drawing on hip-hop music while adding his signature desi twist, his set offered an immersive experience at MLBx. Surrounded by a rainbow of colours, he had the crowd singing along to hits such as ‘Naina’, ‘Soulmate’, ‘Banger’ and ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’. The performance turned the stadium into a vibrant celebration of music, colour and culture.

Fans get hands-on with baseball

With thousands of fans in attendance, including students from 35 schools, MLBx: Mumbai brought the unmistakable atmosphere of a live ballgame to the city. Fans cheered on their favourite players, watched for balls flying into the stands and lined up to explore baseball-themed installations and tried their hand at the batting and pitching cages. For those keen to move beyond watching the game, MLBx: Mumbai offered plenty of opportunities to experience baseball firsthand. At the Test Your Swing batting cage, fans picked up a bat and took their shot, while the Test Your Pitch cage challenged them to test their throwing accuracy and speed, with radar guns tracking their pitches. Larger-than-life baseballs, oversized bats, gloves and foam fingers brought the ballpark aesthetic to life across the stadium, creating playful photo opportunities and adding to the immersive experience.

Ballpark Bites, with a Mumbai Twist

No ballpark experience is complete without the food. Bringing MLB’s global ballpark-inspired food experience to Mumbai, Ballpark Bites featured a specially curated selection from SOCIAL, Tost and Salaam Bombay. The menu included the ‘All-Star Paneer Burger’, ‘Mumbai Vada Dog’, ‘Jersey Disco Fries’ and ‘Yankee Doodle Hot Dog’, among other offerings. Fans could also visit the New Era store to explore official MLBx merchandise and take home a piece of the experience.

A new way to experience sport

From watching cricket stars take on baseball to trying a swing for the first time, catching a ball in the stands or singing along to live performances, MLBx: Mumbai brought together sport, music, food and culture in one shared experience. With its India debut, MLBx opened up a new way for Indian audiences to engage with baseball, not just as a sport to watch, but as an experience to participate in and enjoy together.

As Major League Baseball’s strategic partner in India, RISE Worldwide played a key role in bringing MLBx: Mumbai to life, supporting the execution and amplification of the league’s first-ever MLBx event in India.

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