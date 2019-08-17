Mixed fortunes for Rajeev Sharma as he tastes success and defeat in National Snooker Championship

Mumbai: Rajeev Sharma of Maharashtra encountered mixed fortunes, as he tasted success and defeat in his Group-A matches of the MIG Cricket Club organised third Master’s National Snooker Championship, at the at the MIG Club billiards hall, here on Saturday. The Malabar Hill Club cueist Sharma did well to take a frame from defending champion Alok Kumar (PSBP) before going down 1-3 in the best-of-5 frame match on Saturday morning. The Punjab-based Alok, oft-crowned former National champion, called the shots, and expect for the third frame, he was in complete control. He produced two breaks of 30 in the fourth frame to cross the finish line and secure his second win in the group.

Rajeev quickly put the defeat behind as he returned to the table and blanked state mate Satyen Chhabria by a 3-0 margin. Sharma started with a break of 55 in the first frame which boosted his confidence to clinch a deserving 72-01, 66-28 and 56-01 victory. This was his second win for Sharma who had earlier defeated Abhay Kadne on Friday evening. He and Alok have two wins to their credit, while latter meets Chhabria, who has one win, in the concluding group match on Monday evening. Samar Khandelwal of Goa recorded his second straight win when he got the better of Manish Bhatnagar of Rajasthan 3-1 (69-40, 59-75, 71-12 and 63-28) in a Group-E league match.

Results

Group A: A Kumar (PSPB) bt R Sharma (MH) 3-1 (74-36, 62-06, 35-67, 87-18); S Chhabria (MH) bt A Kadne (MH) 3-2 (50-09, 31-48, 38-44, 78-62, 39-28); R Sharma (MH) bt S Chhabria (MH) 3-0 (72(55)-01, 66-28, 56-01). Group E: S Khandelwal (Goa) bt S Surve (RSPB) 3-2 (29-57, 61-39, 47-13, 35-55, 53-40); S Khandelwal (Goa) bt M Bhatnagar (RJ) 3-1 (69-40, 59-75, 71-12, 63-28); D Rajkumar (KTK) bt S Surve (RSPB) 3-0 (86-59, 87-17, 86-01). Group F: V Upshyam (MH) bt P Vanjari (MH) 3-0 (68-64, 46-15, 54-33); V Upshyam (MH) bt L Nagaraj (KTK) 3-0 (45-41, 52-32, 62-29). Group G: M Shinde (MH) bt A Sagar (MH) 3-1 (61-42, 26-44, 60-51, 69-34).

- FPJ Sports Desk