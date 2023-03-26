 MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Final, Live Moments & Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against Mumbai Indians
MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Final, Live Moments & Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against Mumbai Indians
MIW vs DCW WPL 2023 Final, Live Moments & Score: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat against Mumbai Indians

After finishing second to Lanning in many high-stake games over the years, Harmanpreet will want to finally get one past her

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Harmanpreet Kaur: We were looking to bowl first, so the toss is not going to affect us. I think the wicket will swing, it looks hard. We need to stay positive, the last game was important and we got a lot of confidence after that. They have a good batting line-up, we need to bowl well tonight. We are going with the same XI.

Meg Lanning: We are going to bat. It looks a good wicket, we are backing ourselves tonight. We had a good time, relaxed for a few days. We are up against Mumbai tonight. Spin has played a big role here. The bowlers have been effective througout the tournament. Minnu Mani comes in for Poonam Yadav.

Delhi Capitals Women have won the toss and have opted to bat

Delhi Capitals Women have won the toss and have opted to bat

