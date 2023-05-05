MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League: Bandra Heroes snatch narrow 1-wicket win

Aman Maniar: Aman Maniar (right) receives the ‘Man of the Match’ award and the cheque from organizing committee member Prashant Pathare, at the Oval Maidan on Thursday. |

Mumbai: Bandra Heroes put up a tremendous fighting performance and managed to ward off a spirited challenge from Mumbai Police City Riders and went on to clinch a tight 1-wicket victory in their second league match of the five-team double leg Mumbai Cricket Club (MCC) and Jwala Sports Foundation (JSF) organized MitsuiShoji T20 Cricket League (Season 9), played at the Oval Maidan ground on Thursday.

Electing to field first, Bandra Heroes inspired by left-arm spinner Aman Maniar who played a key role by picking 4 wickets for 16 runs went on to dismiss Mumbai Police for a low total of 118 runs in 19.5 overs. Mumbai Police middle-order bat Rohit Pol top-scored with a 27-ball 36 runs and all-rounder Sagar Mishra added 27 runs to lift the total.

Atharva Dakway: Atharva Dakway (right) receives the ‘Man of the Match’ award and the cheque from organizing committee member Prashant Pathare, at the Oval Maidan on Thursday. |

Later, Bandra Heroes struggled, but managed to hold their nerves at the death and reached 119 runs for the loss of 9 wickets from 20 overs. Ajit Yadav 42 (36-balls, 2x4) and Rudra Dhanday 27 ensured Heroes pulled through. Mumbai Police bowlers Sagar Mishra 3 for 26 and Swapnil Kulaye 2 for 23 claimed the wickets, but could not prevent Bandra Heroes from scraping through and registering their first win in two matches. The Heroes had earlier lost to Thane Marathas in the opening match. This was the second successive defeat for Mumbai Police, who suffered a defeat against Shivaji Park Warriors in the first match of the tournament.

Later in the second match which was also close affair, Ghatkopar Jets defeated Thane Marathas by a mere 6 runs. Opting to bat first, Ghatkopar Jets managed to score only 107 runs for 8 wickets from their 20 overs. Later, the Ghatkopar bowlers rose to the challenge to defend a low target and came out on tops. Left-arm spinner Atharva Dakway took match-winning figures of 5 for 12 and helped Jets restrict Marathas to 101 for 8 wickets from their stipulated 20 overs.

This was the first win for Jets, who along with Marathas and Bandra Heroes all have 2 points each, while Shivaji Park Warriors having won both matches and with four points are in top position.

Brief scores: Mumbai Police City Riders 118 all out, 19.5 overs (Rohit Pol 36 (27-balls, 3x4,2x6), Sagar Mishra 27; Aman Maniar 4 for 16) lost to Bandra Heroes 119 for 9, 20 overs (Ajit Yadav 42 (36-balls, 2x4), Rudra Dhanday 27; Sagar Mishra 3 for 26, Swapnil Kulaye 2 for 23). Result: Bandra Heroes won by 1 wicket.

Ghatkopar Jets 107 for 8, 20 overs (Japjeet Singh 35, Gautam Waghela 27; Aayush Zimare 2 for 15, Yash Dubey 2 for 19, Kartik Mishra 2 for 23) beat Thane Marathas 101 for 8, 20 overs (Rugved More 48; Atharv Dakway 5 for 12). Result: Ghatkopar Jets won by 6 runs.