Mitansh, Vansh 'tricks for Republicans, Independents; Lawrence Bing-organised Winter Rink hockey tournament, approved by Hockey India and played at the Dominic Savio HS hockey turf, Andheri

Mumbai: Bombay Republicans SC’s ace forward Mitansh Shah and Vansh Shah the spearhead in the Independent SC attack recorded hat-tricks in winning efforts of their respective teams.

Mitansh’s efforts helped Republicans clinch the boys’ under-14 title while Vansh inspired Independent’s in winning the under-16 title in the Lawrence Bing-organised Winter Rink hockey tournament, approved by Hockey India and played at the Dominic Savio HS hockey turf, Andheri.

In the junior boys’ final, Republicans combined well to blank India Rush HC 5-0. Republicans did not take much time to settle down as Mitansh hit the target in the very third minute to open the scoring. Republicans doubled the lead with Mitansh adding the second goal 11 minutes later. His teammate Moksh Kubadia scored on the stroke of half-time whistle to give Republicans a healthy 3-0 cushion. On resumption, Mitansh scored his third goal to complete his hat-trick before Darshan Patel slammed in the fifth to complete a superb win.

However, in the under-16 final, Bombay Republicans went down fighting to Independent 2-5 in an absorbing summit clash. Leading from the front Vansh managed to find the net in the sixth minute to give Independent the lead. But, six minutes later Republicans hit back to draw level through Mitansh Shah’s efforts as the teams went into the break on level terms.

After the change of ends, Independent scored three quick goals through Vansh who scored twice more and one by Cristiano Corriea to take complete control. Republicans fought on gamely and managed to pull one back through Moksh Shah before J Bharadia fired home the fifth to seal Independents triumph.

Later, Mitansh and Vansh were adjudged as the ‘Best Player’ of the tournament in their respective categories.

Results (finals)

Boys (U-14): Bombay Republicans SC: 5 (Mitansh Shah 3, Moksh Kubadia, Darshan Patel) bt India Rush HC: 0. Player of the tournament: Mitansh Shah (Bombay Republicans).

Under-16: Independent SC: 5 (Vansh Shah 3, J. Bharadia, Cristiano) bt Bombay Republicans SC: 2 (Mitansh Shah, Moksh Shah). Player of the tournament: Vansh Shah (Independents).