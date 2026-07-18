Missing National Shooter Damayanti Sen Found Safe After 2-Day Disappearance; Mystery Behind Her Whereabouts Continues | Video | IANS

Kolkata: National level shooter, Damayanti Sen, who went missing since Thursday afternoon, finally returned home on Saturday morning, much to the relief of her family, friends and the shooting sports community.

Early this morning, she was spotted loitering aimlessly near Ramkrishnapur Ferry Jetty in Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district.

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A couple of morning-walkers could identify her and they immediately contacted the family members of the missing shooter.

Dhrubajyoti Sen, the father of the 15-year-old national level shooter, immediately reached the spot and took his daughter back home.

However, the mystery is continuing of her whereabouts since the last two days as her family members have not uttered a single word in the matter from the time the shooter returned home.

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The four-member Special Investigating Team which was constituted on Friday to track Sen and reveal the mystery behind her going missing, also has not issued any statement in the matter till the time the report was filed.

Sen, who had been recently selected for trials in the national team, went out of her residence on Thursday afternoon to purchase some household items and did not return home after that.

According to her parents, when she left the house, the teenager was carrying her mobile phone.

In between the time she went missing from Thursday afternoon till Saturday morning she was seen twice.

First on Thursday, she was spotted at Howrah Station near Kolkata in the CCTV footage where she was seen moving between platform number four and platform number five of the station.

Again on Friday afternoon she was spotted at the famous Mahesh Rath Yatra in Serampore in Howrah-adjacent Hooghly district. As the information became viral on social media on Friday, four separate teams of police were deployed to track the missing shooter, a resident of Central Howrah.

Although mystery is still continuing over her whereabouts for the last two days, her neighbours and shooting batchmates have heaved a sigh of relief over her safe return.

This is not the first time that the shooting circles in West Bengal have been rocked by a controversy.

In March last year, the West Bengal Rifle Association suspended Olympian and former Indian rifle coach Joydeep Karmakar from all shooting activities in the state. His suspension came after he made a series of social media posts in January last year accusing the association of corruption

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)