Mirra Andreeva Throws Racquet In Anger After Coco Gauff Pulls Off Stunning US Open Quarterfinal Comeback | Video

Mirra Andreeva Throws Racquet In Anger | nigerianpapi_ng/X

Mirra Andreeva’s frustration boiled over during her US Open 2026 quarter-final clash against Coco Gauff as the Russian youngster was seen throwing her racquet towards her kit bag during the tense encounter. The moment reflected Andreeva’s growing frustration as Gauff fought back after losing the opening set.

Andreeva made an excellent start on Arthur Ashe Stadium, taking the first set 6-2 with confident and clean ball-striking. However, Gauff gradually turned the momentum around and forced a second-set tiebreak, where the American saved two match points before levelling the contest.

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Mirra Andreeva Throws Racquet In Anger

With the match slipping away from her, Andreeva appeared increasingly frustrated. The 19-year-old directed her racquet towards her kit area in a moment of anger, underlining the pressure of a match in which she had been just two points from victory.

Gauff then took control of the deciding set, breaking away from Andreeva and eventually completing a remarkable comeback. The American won 2-6, 7-6(7-9), 6-2 to book her place in the US Open semi-finals.

The defeat ended Andreeva’s run at the tournament after she had reached her first US Open quarter-final. For Gauff, meanwhile, the victory marked another significant comeback on the New York stage and set up a semi-final against Elena Rybakina.