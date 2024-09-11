 Milestone Alert! Yuzvendra Chahal Completes 100 FC Wickets After Taking 5-fer For Northamptonshire Against Derbyshire In County Cricket; Video
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Team India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal achieved a major milestone recently while playing county cricket for Northamptonshire. In their match against Derbyshire Chahal responded to his snub from the national team with another five-wicket haul in the County Championship Divison 2. The leg-spinner finished his spell with figures of 5/45. With his five-wicket haul, Chahal also completed 100 first-class wickets.

It was Chahal’s second fifer for Northamptonshire in his ongoing county stint. Last month, he picked up a five-wicket haul during the side’s win against Kent in a One Day Cup match at Canterbury. 

Chahal provided the crucial breakthrough as he ended the 51-run fifth-wicket partnership to dismiss Aneurin Donald, who was caught by James Sales.

Three overs later, Chahal struck a double blow to bring Northamptonshire back into the reckoning. The leg-spinner first castled Wayne Masen (47 off 61 balls) who was looking dangerous before sending back Zak Chappell in the same over, for his 100th first-class wicket.

Crude Oil Prices Stumble; Brent Dips Below $70 Per Barrel
Crude Oil Prices Stumble; Brent Dips Below $70 Per Barrel
Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited IPO: SME To Open For Public Offer On September 17
Paramount Speciality Forgings Limited IPO: SME To Open For Public Offer On September 17
Has Greater Noida Cricket Stadium Hosted Its Last Int'l Match? Fate To Be Decided Soon After AFG VS NZ Test Abandoned For 3rd Straight Day
Has Greater Noida Cricket Stadium Hosted Its Last Int'l Match? Fate To Be Decided Soon After AFG VS NZ Test Abandoned For 3rd Straight Day

Chahal produced another double-wicket over to orchestrate Derbyshire’s collapse as they slipped from 150/4 to 165 all out. 

Yuzvendra Chahal continues to face snub in white ball format

Yuzvendra Chahal was part of the Indian team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29 in Barbados. However he failed to get even a single match throughout the ICC tournament.

Post world cup triumph he was once again been dropped from the Indian white-ball team. Chahal was not included in the team's T20I tour of Zimbabwe, and was also dropped from the white-ball squads which travelled to Sri Lanka.

The leg spinner from Haryana was also not given a central contract by the BCCI earlier this year. Chahal’s teammate Prithvi Shaw had another forgettable red-ball outing, with contribution of a combined six runs in both innings. Shaw has failed to get past 50 in his previous three First-Class innings.

