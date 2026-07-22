Mikel Merino Shares Hilarious Clip Of Lionel Messi's Shot Smashing His Face During FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | Video

Mikel Merino/Instagram

Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino left football fans in splits after sharing a hilarious moment from Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The Arsenal star posted a video on social media showing Lionel Messi unleashing a thunderous strike during the match, only for the ball to crash straight into Merino's face.

The clip quickly went viral, with Merino poking fun at himself by sharing the painful yet comical incident. Despite taking the full force of Messi's powerful effort, the midfielder laughed off the moment, giving fans a light-hearted glimpse into the intensity of the World Cup final.

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Messi's shot came during Argentina's desperate search for an equaliser after Spain had taken the lead. The Argentine captain, who was playing in what many believe could be his final FIFA World Cup match, tried everything to inspire a comeback, but Spain's disciplined defence stood firm throughout the contest.

Merino's reaction added a humorous twist to an otherwise emotionally charged final. Fans flooded the comments section, joking that stopping a Messi shot with his face was the ultimate sacrifice for Spain's World Cup triumph. Others praised the midfielder's sense of humour for turning a painful moment into viral content.

Spain eventually held on for a narrow 1-0 victory, lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy after a memorable campaign. While the result marked a historic achievement for La Roja, Merino's viral post ensured one of the lighter moments from the final also became part of the tournament's lasting memories.