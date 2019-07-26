MIG, Goregaon off to winning start

Mumbai: Fancied MIG Cricket Club (Bandra) and Goregon Sports Club made impressive start in their campaign for the team honours on the opening day of the ICICI Lambard-6th Shuttlecraze Inter-Club Masters Badminton tournament hosted by Matunga Gymkhana at their air conditioned courts, here on Thursday.

MIG thrashed Garware Club House and SCN Club by identical 3-0 margins in group ‘F’. MIG, however, had to struggle all the way before they got the better of Navi Mumbai Young Uncles 2-1.

While earlier SCN Club did well to outplay Garware Club House 3-0. Each team plays on the best of three games of 21 points each basis played on league- cum- knock out format.

Some of the other teams like hosts Matunga Gymkhana, P J Hindu Gymkhana, Catholic Gymkhana, Jolly Gymkhana and Chembur Gymkhana will make their presence tonight.

Sub-junior badminton tourney

The Bombay Gymkhana will be conducting the Bombay Gymkhana-IndusInd Bank Sub-Junior Badminton Tournament 2019, under the aegis of the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association and to be played at the Bombay Gymkhana from August 1.

This four-day tournament is open for boys’ and girls’ in three age categories (Under-11, Under-13 & Under-15) and will consists of eight events.

Players born on or after January 1, 2009 will be eligible to participate in the under-11 events, while players born on or after January 1, 2007 can take part in the under-13 events and all those born on or after January 1, 2005 will be permitted to play in the under-15 age events.

Male on target for ICL

Dashing striker Adveya Male struck four goals in leading Indian Cultural League (ICL) Under-19 to a comfortable 4-0 win against Catholic Gymkhana in a First Division match of the Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Thursday.

Shavresh Bavkar scored one to complete the winning margin for the ICL youngsters. Catholic Gymkhana fought back and managed to score two late goals through Vivian D’Souza and Glakson Mascarenhas.