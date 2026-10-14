Michael Olise Throws Ball At Opponent's Face, Gets Sent Off As Bayern Munich Drop Points During UEFA Champions League Match | Video

Michael Olise Throws Ball At Opponent's Face | AbsoluteBruno/X

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise will miss the club’s UEFA Champions League clash against Arsenal after receiving the first red card of his career during their dramatic 3-3 draw against Norwegian side Viking on Tuesday, October 13. The France international was sent off after receiving two yellow cards within seconds, following an incident involving Viking captain Zlatko Tripic.

The incident occurred after Olise committed a professional foul to stop a Viking counterattack. Having received a yellow card for the challenge, the winger threw the ball into Tripic’s face, prompting the referee to show him a second yellow card and send him off. His dismissal proved costly for Bayern, who had fought back from a two-goal deficit to take the lead.

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Michael Olise Throws Ball At Opponent's Face

Viking had established a 2-0 advantage through goals from Gianni Stensness and Peter Christiansen. However, Bayern responded strongly after the break, with Harry Kane scoring twice before Luis Diaz put the German champions ahead 3-2. Bayern appeared poised to secure a comeback victory before Olise’s sending-off shifted the momentum of the contest.

Viking capitalised on their numerical advantage, with substitute Herman Haugen scoring a dramatic equaliser in the 90th minute to secure a memorable 3-3 draw. Bayern manager Vincent Kompany expressed his disappointment with Olise’s actions, saying, “It was our own fault.” He added, “This red card was super dumb,” while acknowledging that the winger regretted letting his teammates down.

Olise’s suspension means he will be unavailable for Bayern’s highly anticipated Champions League encounter against Arsenal next week. His absence is a setback for Kompany’s side ahead of a crucial European fixture, with the winger’s disciplinary lapse overshadowing Bayern’s impressive comeback and allowing Viking to snatch a late draw.