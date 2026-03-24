Miami Crowd Reacts Angrily As 2 Fans Leave Stadium On Match Point During Bencic vs Anisimova Clash; Video

The Tennis Letter/X

A tense and dramatic moment during the fourth-round clash between Belinda Bencic and Amanda Anisimova at the Miami Open grabbed attention when two spectators attempted to leave their seats right as the match reached its most critical stage: match point. What might have seemed like a routine exit quickly turned into a memorable crowd moment, as fans inside the stadium reacted loudly and made their displeasure clear.

The match itself had already built up significant intensity. Both players were competing deep into the women’s singles draw of the tournament, where Anisimova entered as one of the seeded players and faced Bencic in a high-stakes encounter that had drawn strong crowd interest. The Miami Open, one of the biggest events on the WTA calendar, often produces electric atmospheres, especially when matches approach a decisive finish.

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As the match reached match point, the single point that could decide the contest, two men seated near the front rows stood up and began to make their way out of the stands. Their movement immediately caught the attention of fans around them, as spectators generally try to remain seated during crucial moments to avoid distracting the players or blocking views.

Within seconds, the crowd responded with loud boos directed at the pair as they walked away. The reaction highlighted how invested the audience was in the match’s climax. In tennis, etiquette inside the stadium is taken seriously, particularly during key points, and leaving during such a moment is widely frowned upon because it can disrupt the concentration of players and the viewing experience for others.