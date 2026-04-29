MI VS SRH: Hardik Pandya Wins Toss, Opts To Bat First At Wankhede; De Kock Injured, No Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. The hosts have been hit by injuries, with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock both ruled out. Robin Minz is making a first IPL 2026 appearance while Ryan Rickelton returns.

"Mitchell was unfortunate, as was Quinny today, he had a wrist injury. There are a couple of changes: Rickelton comes in, Minz is in. Rohit will need a couple more games, he's trying, but it's not up to the mark," Hardik said at the toss.

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Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga