MI VS RCB: Captain Rajat Patidar Leads The Way, Blasts 17-Ball Half-Century At Wankhede | VIDEO

Rajat Patidar smashed the third-fastest half-century of IPL 2026 in a blistering batting display at the Wankhede Stadium. Promoting himself to No.3, Patidar signalled his intent with a hat-trick of sixes off Mayank Markande to get off to a flyer. He was in the fray to break Sooryavanshi's 15-ball mark, bit eventually reached his milestone in 17 balls.

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Fastest 50 of IPL 2026

15 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs CSK

15 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs RCB

16 balls - Priyansh Arya vs SRH

17 balls - Rajat Patidar vs MI