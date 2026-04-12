MI VS RCB: Captain Rajat Patidar Leads The Way, Blasts 17-Ball Half-Century At Wankhede | VIDEO

Rajat Patidar smashed the third-fastest half-century of IPL 2026 in a blistering batting display at the Wankhede Stadium. Promoting himself to No.3, Patidar signalled his intent with a hat-trick of sixes off Mayank Markande to get off to a flyer. He was in the fray to break Sooryavanshi's 15-ball mark, bit eventually reached his milestone in 17 balls.
Fastest 50 of IPL 2026
15 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs CSK
15 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs RCB
16 balls - Priyansh Arya vs SRH
17 balls - Rajat Patidar vs MI