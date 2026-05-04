 MI Vs LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran Go Berserk At Wankhede, Smash Lucknow's Highest Powerplay Total In IPL| VIDEO
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HomeSportsMI Vs LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran Go Berserk At Wankhede, Smash Lucknow's Highest Powerplay Total In IPL| VIDEO

MI Vs LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran Go Berserk At Wankhede, Smash Lucknow's Highest Powerplay Total In IPL| VIDEO

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh put on a six-hitting show at the Wankhede to power Lucknow Super Giants to their highest powerplay score of IPL 2026. Put into bat, LSG posted a humungous 90/1 in the first six overs despite the loss of Josh Inglis. Nicholas Pooran hit 5 sixes inside the powerplay in a stunning take down of the MI bowling attack.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
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Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh put on a six-hitting show at the Wankhede to power Lucknow Super Giants to their highest powerplay score of IPL 2026. Put into bat, LSG posted a humungous 90/1 in the first six overs despite the loss of Josh Inglis. Nicholas Pooran hit 5 sixes inside the powerplay in a stunning take down of the MI bowling attack.

Highest Powerplay totals for LSG

90/1 vs MI, Wankhede, 2026*

80/1 vs CSK, Chennai, 2023

77/1 vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025

74/2 vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023

72/0 vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2023

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