MI Vs LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran Go Berserk At Wankhede, Smash Lucknow's Highest Powerplay Total In IPL| VIDEO

Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh put on a six-hitting show at the Wankhede to power Lucknow Super Giants to their highest powerplay score of IPL 2026. Put into bat, LSG posted a humungous 90/1 in the first six overs despite the loss of Josh Inglis. Nicholas Pooran hit 5 sixes inside the powerplay in a stunning take down of the MI bowling attack.
Highest Powerplay totals for LSG
90/1 vs MI, Wankhede, 2026*
80/1 vs CSK, Chennai, 2023
77/1 vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025
74/2 vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023
72/0 vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2023